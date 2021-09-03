Ohio National Guard activated to help Ida relief efforts in Louisiana

Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the activation of the Ohio National Guard to assist with Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.
Starting Sept. 8, 250 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be on state active duty. The deployment is expected to last three weeks.
DeWine approved the activation at the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and he Louisiana National Guard.
The Ohio National Guard responding to Louisiana will primarily be from the 112th Transportation Battalion in North Canton, the 1485th Transportation Company in Coshocton and the 1486th Transportation Company in Mansfield.
The soldiers are expected to provide general-purpose support during their mission.
Ohio Task Force 1 activated last week as part of the storm recovery efforts. The team arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Wednesday the task force was assigned to the Baton Rouge area to perform wide-area searches, which includes identifying and helping lost or trapped survivors and providing community needs assessments to local and national authorities.
At least 13 deaths were contributed to Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and more than 45 people were killed in the Northeast after the storm resulted in record-breaking rain in the region, according to the Associated Press.