Ohio man one of the 6 dead after airshow crash in Dallas

Rowe had volunteered as a crew member for the Commemorative Air Force flying vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses, the larger of the two aircrafts involved.

The Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol did not say where in the state Rowe was from.

Rowe had been a part of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years.

His most recent position was Ohio Wing Maintenance Officer, but Rowe had held positions as Safety Officer, Operations Office and more.

“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service,” friend Peter K.Bowden said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told ABC News that there were no injuries to any spectators or people in the crowd.

According to ABC News, this was the company’s seventh air show in Dallas.