Ohio hits 7-straight days of fewer than 2,000 COVID cases

Ohio reached its seventh day in a row with fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus, reporting 1,788 cases on Friday.
After months of declining cases and hospitalizations, the numbers started to climb in the last few weeks. However, Gov. Mike DeWine noted on Wednesday that Ohio is showing signs of cases plateauing and possibly even beginning to decrease again.
In the last three weeks, Ohio has recorded more than 2,000 daily cases nine times, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Four of those days were from April 13 through April 16. During the same three-week period, the state averaged 1,914 cases a day.
Since the pandemic started, Ohio has recorded 1,061,907 total cases.
As of Friday, there were1,250 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals. It’s the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 1,300 COVID patients.
The state reported 114 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions Friday, bringing its total to 55,560 and 7,707 respectively. Ohio’s daily hospitalizations Friday was just over its 21-day average of 110.
Ohio also recorded 89 deaths. The state updates COVID death data twice a week using Bureau of Vital Statistics information. Because some state do not send death data on a regular basis, data may fluctuate. The date the death is reported does not reflect the day of death.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been 19,118 deaths reported in Ohio and 19,122 Ohioans who have died, according to ODH.
More than 4.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 3,388,057 have finished the vaccine.
About 39% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and nearly 29% have completed it.