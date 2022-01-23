Ohio hits 2.5 million COVID cases, area hospitalizations still high

More than 5,000 patients hospitalized in Ohio have COVID-19, according to Ohio Hospital Association census data released Sunday.

The 5,348 hospitalized inpatients Sunday continued the state’s overall decline. On Wednesday, for the first time in more than two weeks, that figure dropped below 6,000 patients.

Sunday’s number includes 1,072 patients who are in ICUs statewide who have COVID-19, the OHA reported.

In hospitals in southwest and western Ohio, one in three patients have COVID-19, and one in three people in ICUs have COVID.

The 9,932 new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday brought the total to 2,506,175 coronavirus cases.

Ohio has totaled 104,759 patients hospitalized with coronavirus throughout the pandemic, including 74 new patients in the last 24 hours, The 21-day average of coronavirus hospitalizations is 387.

As of Sunday, 61% of adults have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. For those 5 and older, 64.91% have started the vaccine. Those 12 and older have a rate of 69.05%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 71.15%.

The rate for adults who have completed their vaccine is 56%. For those 5 and older, 59.57% have finished. Those 12 and older have a finished vaccination rate of 63.74%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 65.76%.