Ohio National Guard members returning home as COVID hospitalizations drop

As Ohio continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deployed to help hospitals deal with an increase in patients are starting to return home.
At the peak of the omicron wave, there were approximately 2,000 guard members deployed at 62 hospitals and 18 testing sites across the state, Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. As of Tuesday, there were about 1,200 Ohio National Guard members at 28 hospitals and 13 testing centers.
“This has been an extraordinary intervention and one that’s made a big difference for so many hospitals and the communities they serve,” Vanderhoff said.
After COVID cases and hospitalizations reached record levels in Ohio in January, the state has a decline over the past few weeks. In the last week, hospitalizations statewide decreased by 18%, Vanderhoff said.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported a 50% decrease in hospitalized patients with coronavirus and a 51% decrease in the virus in ICU patients over the last three weeks.
West central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Adams and Brown counties, have seen a similar decrease, but at a slower rate.
Compared to three weeks ago COVID inpatients have decreased 38% in west central Ohio and dropped 40% in southwest Ohio, according for OHA. During the same period ICU patients with coronavirus have decreased by 46% in west central Ohio and dropped 39% in southwest Ohio.
