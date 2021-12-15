Sibling trio from Ohio wins ‘The Voice’ finale, will perform in area

An Ohio trio of two brothers and their sister won NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday, and one of their first scheduled concerts is in the area in January.
The trio “Girl Named Tom” is from Pettisville, Ohio — a town near Toledo. Members are siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty. They were coached by Kelly Clarkson.
Five finalists sought the top spot on “The Voice” with Girl Named Tom beating Wendy Moten, coached by Blake Shelton.
Girl Named Tom is known for their harmonies.
Even before the finale, they had sold out a show on Jan. 29 at the Holland Theater in Bellefontaine in Logan County.
The final show aired Tuesday on NBC and is available streaming on Peacock.
In Other News
1
Some Lindenwald residents disappointed with city’s plans to move fire...
2
TONIGHT: Community Conversation targets making region the best for the...
3
Ohio Task Force 1 continues search efforts in Western Kentucky
4
Bill seeks to streamline state government, save millions
5
Backlog of COVID cases pushes Ohio’s daily count to nearly 10,000