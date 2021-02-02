X

Ohio governor, first lady to get COVID vaccine Tuesday

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, first lady Fran DeWine, will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 2, 2021, the governor's office announced. The DeWines are pictured as they address the media before waiting in line to vote at the Cedarland Event Center in Cedarville on Nov. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, first lady Fran DeWine, will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 2, 2021, the governor's office announced. The DeWines are pictured as they address the media before waiting in line to vote at the Cedarland Event Center in Cedarville on Nov. 3, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Ohio News | 25 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, first lady Fran DeWine on Tuesday will each receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DeWines will be administered the injections during a 10 a.m. video conference that will be open to the media.

ExploreWhat to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups

The governor is 74 and the first lady is 73. This is the first week of eligibility for Ohioans 70 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Later Tuesday, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will host a 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing.

ExploreCoronavirus: When will vaccinations start for Ohioans 65+, school staff and more?

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.