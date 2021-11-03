Ohio General Assembly starts work on drawing new congressional maps

What’s happened so far

The redistricting commission had all of October to work on a new congressional map but held one meeting, four days before the end of the month. Democrats had called for earlier and more meetings, but both co-chairs must agree to schedule a meeting. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, is the other co-chair.

Senate Democrats submitted their map proposal to the redistricting commission Sept. 29, but the Republican Caucus has not released one of its own. The seven-member commission, which took public submissions, received dozens more map proposals, many of them backed by progressive and voting-rights groups.

Why must Ohio redraw its congressional districts?

Ohio must lose one of its 16 U.S. House districts, as required by the 2020 census results. Each of the 15 new districts will contain about 780,000 people. The new process for drawing those districts, established in 2018 via a state constitutional amendment, says legislators must hold at least two public hearings before approving a map.

If legislators can create a 15-district map that garners a three-fifths overall majority and support from one-third of Democrats, it will be valid for a decade. If not, they can accept a map by simple majority vote without bipartisan support, but it would have to be redone in four years.