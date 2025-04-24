Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law notices in workplace

The law will not impact federal labor notice requirements, but it will change how Ohio employers post the state’s laws on minimum wage, prevailing wage, overtime, civil rights, workers compensation, and public employment risk reduction laws.

And, while employers won’t have to display Ohio’s Minor Labor Law in the workplace anymore, they will still have to put up a list of the minors employed by the company.

The bill was cosponsored by state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester, who told this outlet that the law will cumulatively save Ohio’s businesses tens of millions of dollars on yearly printing costs.

“That is money they can use to reinvest back in their business, hire more people, or for those owners that want to, they can put it in their pocket in the form of higher profits,” said Lang.

Lang said Ohio will be the first state in the country to do away with physical state labor notices. “I encourage every other state to follow suit, and the federal government,” he said.

Greater Dayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Stephanie Keinath described S.B. 33 as “common sense legislation that recognizes how differently workplaces look today than they did five or ten years ago.”

“Posting notices on break-room bulletin boards doesn’t fit what many modern workplaces require,” Keinath said.

State Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, was one of 23 lawmakers to vote against the bill. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

