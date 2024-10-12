Ohio fire marshal lifts ban on open burning: What to know

Thanks to the onset of “moderate autumnal atmospheric conditions” and temperatures in Ohio, along with recent sustained rains across the state, the open burn ban is no longer needed, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said.

“(B)road areas of the state that received measurable amounts of rain have seen grass return to green and heavier wildland fuels like larger sticks and logs have had the opportunity to soak up moisture, substantially lessening the risks of uncontainable wildfires,” reads a press release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The ban on open burning that was in place for the past month relied heavily on the US Drought Monitor, which focused on overall long-term drought conditions, and the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI).

The hot, dry summer and early fall conditions led to extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

This created many problems related to wildfire dangers: grass was withering and dry and very receptive to ignition; large logs were very dry and ready to burn with extreme intensity; and organic materials on and in the ground had very little moisture.

The early October rain provided enough moisture across many parts of the state to allow the KBDI and wildfire moisture levels to recover to a more average range for this time of year, the release asserts.

Additionally, the cooler, fall-like weather that has moved into the state has a less dramatic drying influence on fuels and has also helped fuels recover from the extreme drought conditions.

Those wanting to burn during unrestricted hours are encouraged to do so cautiously and to have a source of water and tools on hand in case they are needed. Fires should never be left unattended.

“Think about the ground conditions where you’re at, if the ground is very dry any fire you have could spread quickly and easily,” Reardon said. “We ask all Ohioans to be careful, think before starting a fire, and to be fire safe.”

Most outdoor burning is prohibited by Ohio law in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, according to Division of Forestry Fire Prevention Manager Aaron Kloss with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“(M)ake sure you are aware of any other open burning restrictions that might be in place, including Ohio Environmental Protection Agency or any local fire department regulations, and be sure to never burn on dry and windy days, even during an unrestricted time,” Kloss said.

Any local burn bans put into place by local jurisdictions will remain in effect unless lifted by that jurisdiction.