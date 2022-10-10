Ohio EPA monitors environmental effect of Cohen scrap metal fire

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the effects of a massive fire that broke out Sunday at a scrap metal recycling facility in West Carrollton.
More than 24 hours later, firefighters were still dousing hot spots as they ignited at Cohen Recycling, 5101 Farmersville-West Carrollton Road, where workers used front-end loaders to break up and spread out the scrap pile.
The West Carrollton Fire Department responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday “for a large fire involving recycled materials,” according to a release from the city police department. The cause remains under investigation, and there were no injuries.
Dark smoke billowed high into the sky and could still be seen from miles away several hours after the fire ignited. An acrid odor permeated the air and reached nearby Kettering and Moraine.
“Anyone in the area can expect to smell smoke throughout the day and should exercise caution when outdoors,” the release stated. “Residents and businesses should consider placing their air conditioning units on recirculate mode to prevent smoke from being drawn inside their home or business.”
The fire was just inside the front gate of the recycling center formerly known as Metal Shredders Inc. It is the home of Cohen’s automobile shredder and processes all automobiles that come through the Cohen system, according to its website. The facility had been closed over the weekend and also Monday.
Farmersville-West Carrollton Road is back open. However, it is not clear when Cohen Recycling will reopen.
The Ohio EPA and Cohen Recycling have not yet returned messages seeking comment.
Several dozen firefighters from about 15 area departments assisted, including those from Brookville, Dayton, Farmersville/Jackson Twp., Germantown, Gratis, the Miami Valley Fire District, New Lebanon, Washington Twp./Centerville, West Alexandria and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
About the Author