Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
6 minutes ago

More than 6,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thursday, which marked the eighth consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.

The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.

Of those in the ICU for COVID-19 at Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% are unvaccinated, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday.

