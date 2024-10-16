Ohio distracted driving crashes, deaths drop significantly in law’s first year

“This is exactly what we expected would happen,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in an announcement. “Ohio’s tougher distracted driving law is influencing better behavior behind the wheel, leading to fewer crashes and fewer deaths. Together, we are promoting a culture of responsibility on our roads, and that’s truly something to celebrate.”

According to preliminary data from the State Patrol, there were about 1,112 fewer distracted driving crashes in Ohio from Oct. 5, 2023, to Oct. 4, 2024, compared to the 12 months prior. Fatal crashes attributed to distracted driving dropped 19.4%, the state said.

The impact of the new law is also reflected in the overall decrease in crashes in Ohio, supporting the theory that drivers don’t always admit to driving distracted before a collision. Preliminary data from OSHP shows that from Oct. 5, 2023, to Oct. 4, 2024, there were nearly 15,400 fewer motor vehicle crashes compared to the 12 months prior. The total number of traffic fatalities also dropped, with 138 fewer people killed.

Texting, typing an address into GPS, dialing a phone number or holding a phone in front of you while talking on speakerphone are prohibited.

Motorists legally can swipe their phone once to answer a call and talk on the phone only while holding the phone to their ear. Otherwise, they need to go completely hands-free with a few exceptions. Two prominent exceptions are the ability to use cell phones to report an issue to emergency officials, and the ability to use a device while stopped at a traffic light. The state offers more detail on the rules here.

The hands-free law took effect in April 2023. But until Oct. 5 of last year, motorists who violated the new law were given written warnings ... though officers could have pursued additional charges if they found other violations after stopping the vehicle.