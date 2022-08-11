Ohio Department of Health to address monkeypox, COVID today

Explore First monkeypox case confirmed in Montgomery County

On Monday, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced the county had confirmed its first case of monkeypox. While risk to the public is low at this time, the virus can be spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or body fluids, according to Public Health.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. Other cases identified across the country were less likely to start with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, according to Public Health. The rash, which can look like pimples or blisters, may also stay in area of the body.

People who do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus.