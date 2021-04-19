Ohio Democratic lawmakers to propose ‘commonsense’ gun safety legislation

Rep. Willis Blackshear, D-Dayton will be among several democratic lawmakers who are expected to be in attendance. A gun violence survivor and a gun safety advocate are also scheduled to be there.

The Ohio Democrats are introducing their gun safety package after a series of mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. There’ve been 45 mass shootings since March 16, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Six of them occurred in the past six days, and the deadliest was at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. Nine people, including the gunman, died and seven people were injured.