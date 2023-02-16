Ohio COVID cases remain under 9,000 for 5th week in a row

Explore DeWine asks CDC to send medical experts to East Palestine immediately

There were 733 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio as of Thursday, including 60 in west central Ohio and 101 in southwest Ohio. according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

For west central Ohio, it was a 30% increase in coronavirus inpatients compared to the previous week but a 52% decrease from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio reported a 6% increase in inpatients with the virus over the last week but a 47% decrease compared to 60 days ago.

West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

The state had 105 ICU patients with COVID as of Thursday, with 19 in southwest Ohio and seven in west central Ohio, according to OHA.

Southwest Ohio saw a 19% increase in COVID patients in the ICU from the previous week, but a 21% decrease from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio reported a 250% increase in ICU patients with the virus over the last week, but a 56% decrease compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.

ODH reported 27 ICU admissions in the last week.

The state added 80 COVID death’s Thursday, bringing its total to 41,615.

As of Thursday 64.75% of Ohioans had started the coronavirus vaccine and 60.02% had finished it.

More than 15% of residents have received the updated booster, according to ODH.