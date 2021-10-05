Ohio approaching peak season for deer-related crashes

So far this year, there have been 9,341 deer collisions in Ohio, according to OSHP.

Deer become more active from late October through November due to the fall breeding season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Motorists are advised to be extra cautious in areas where fencerows, riparian corridors or other forested habitats are near the road.

“Always avoid distractions and keep your full focus on the roadway,” said Col. Richard Fambro of the OSHP. “If you see a deer slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place if you are able, turn on your hazard lights and report the crash.”

ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker reminded motorists that deer rarely run alone.

“If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby,” she said.

The OSHP offered the following tips to avoid deer collisions: