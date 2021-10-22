Ohio adds 9,900 jobs in September; unemployment rate unchanged

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,900 over the month, from a revised 5,346,000 in August to 5,355,900 in September, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

In September, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.1%, up from 60.8% in August 2021 and down from 61.2% in September 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.6%, down from 61.7% in August but up from 61.4% from one year ago.