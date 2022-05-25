ODOT to close Lebanon bridge on June 13, for 150-day span

Beginning June 13, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over Ohio 48 to replace the existing concrete deck on the bridge. During closure, traffic will be detoured via Bypass Ohio 48.

Explore Lebanon helps fund bike trail extension as part of ODOT bridge project

Along with replacing the deck, work includes increasing vertical clearance under the bridge and performing other minor maintenance. The overall project also includes construction of a multi-use path from Deerfield Road across the new bridge deck to Cornett Road, and improvements to Ohio 48 for shoulder restoration.