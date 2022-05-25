journal-news logo
ODOT to close Lebanon bridge on June 13, for 150-day span

The city of Lebanon will be working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to extend the bike trail east of Ohio 48 as well as assist in the widening of the East Turtlecreek-Union Road Bridge for a bike lane. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

By
30 minutes ago

The bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road at Ohio 48 will close next month for 150 days, as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and trail construction project at that site.

Beginning June 13, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over Ohio 48 to replace the existing concrete deck on the bridge. During closure, traffic will be detoured via Bypass Ohio 48.

ExploreLebanon helps fund bike trail extension as part of ODOT bridge project

Along with replacing the deck, work includes increasing vertical clearance under the bridge and performing other minor maintenance. The overall project also includes construction of a multi-use path from Deerfield Road across the new bridge deck to Cornett Road, and improvements to Ohio 48 for shoulder restoration.

Along with this project is a trail extension of the Countryside YMCA Trail along Deerfield Road, from East Turtlecreek-Union Road to Forge Road. This phase of the project will provide a connection to the existing Lebanon Bike Park, as well as add an overland multi-use path along Ohio 48, from East Turtlecreek-Union Road to Shattuck Avenue.

Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract in the amount of $4.3 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of this year.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

