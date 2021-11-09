ODOT I-75 bridge repair to stretch until fall 2022

Drivers will want to use the two-right lanes of I-75 northbound to access to the Edwin C. Moses Blvd. ramp and the U.S. 35 ramps, Oliphant said.

There will be two 11-foot side-by-side thru-lanes on I-75 northbound next to the median wall. The far-left 11-foot lane will shift onto I-75 southbound from Ohio 741 in Moraine then shift back at Stewart Street.

Twelve-foot lanes are typical for the interstate, Oliphant said.

Lane closures and 15-minute total road closures will occur on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, between Arena Park Drive and Cincinnati Street, daily this week from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday.

The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday. Crews will be working on the bridge deck. Motorists will detour from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to Dryden Road to southbound I-75.

The Ruhlin Co. was awarded the contract for the project for approximately $18.8 million in July 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.