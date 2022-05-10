journal-news logo
ODNR searches Clinton County lake for 2 missing people

By Taylor Weiter, WCPO-TV
A tow truck pulled a car out of a Clinton County lake Tuesday as crews searched for two people reported missing.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources were searching the water at Cowan Lake State Park near Wilmington for two adults, said David Roorbach, public information officer.

The ODNR sought dive team assistance after identifying an area of interest about 10 feet under water.

Crews brought a tow truck to pull a car out of the water. It is not clear whether anyone was inside the car.

The two missing people were not identified.

The lake is popular for swimming, fishing and kayaking, according to the ODNR website.

