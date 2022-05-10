ODNR searches Clinton County lake for 2 missing people

A tow truck pulled a car out of a Clinton County lake Tuesday as crews searched for two people reported missing.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources were searching the water at Cowan Lake State Park near Wilmington for two adults, said David Roorbach, public information officer.
The ODNR sought dive team assistance after identifying an area of interest about 10 feet under water.
Crews brought a tow truck to pull a car out of the water. It is not clear whether anyone was inside the car.
UPDATE 5:08 PM: Behind the ambulance there is a tow truck, and a rope attached to it. It appears they are trying to pull something out of the water. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Bbyoff8kuD— Taylor Nimmo (@tnimms) May 10, 2022
The two missing people were not identified.
The lake is popular for swimming, fishing and kayaking, according to the ODNR website.
