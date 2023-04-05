NWS confirms 5 tornadoes in Saturday early morning storms

One touched down abut two miles north of Laura, then traveled 12.9 miles before ending 13 minutes later about two miles northeast of Troy.

This tornado caused significant barn damage when it first touched down, as well as damage to a garage and roofs throughout the commercial area on state Route 41 and northern Troy.

The other tornado touched down 3 miles west-by-northwest of Pleasant Hill, and traveled about 4 miles over 4 minutes before lifting up two miles northeast of the village.

This tornado touched down south of W. Sugar Grove Circle Hill Road and tracked west through Sugar Grove, ending near Mowry Road. The NWS was not specific about the damage from this tornado.

Darke County tornado

The tornado in Darke County touched down just after 1 a.m. about 2 miles southwest of Potsdam, then traveled abut 5.9 miles before lifting 1 mile west of West Milton in Miami County, abut 6 minutes later.

This tornado first touched down near the intersection of Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road, mainly causing tree damage but also damaging a barn on Range Line Road.

Auglaize and Mercer county tornadoes

The Auglaize County tornado began at about 12:45 a.m. 4 miles northwest of St. Marys and ended 4 miles southeast of Monticello, traveling about 4.7 miles over about 4 minutes.

This tornado dealt barn and tree damage when it first touched down, and destroyed an outbuilding, multiple hog barns and a farmstead along its path.

The Mercer County tornado also started around 12:45 a.m. 2 miles north-by-northwest of Osgood and ended 2 miles northeast of Minster in Auglaize County, traveling 8.4 miles in about 8 minutes.

The NWS said that this tornado dealt damage to trees and structures, especially in barns near Egypt.

Earlier this week, an EF1 tornado was confirmed just southwest of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County, which injured seven people and dealt significant damage to several buildings and a campsite near the intersection of U.S. 33 and Interstate 75.