Nuclear plant subsidies hit electric bills in January; manufacturers want to block them

Under a controversial energy law known as House Bill 6, customers across Ohio will start paying fees on their monthly electric bills in January. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in August issued an order to establish the “Clean Air Fund Rider,” which will allow collection of up to $170 million a year. The bulk of the $170 million would go to Akron-based Energy Harbor to keep open its two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio.

The OMA Energy Group, whose members pay hefty power bills, asked the state supreme court to stay the PUCO’s order. The group is challenging the amount of the subsidies, the rate mechanism and the process the PUCO used to enact the rate mechanism.