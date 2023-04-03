Not in the Easter spirit: Egg hunt at The Greene goes very wrong

BreakingNews
A weekend Easter egg hunt went awry at The Greene in Beavercreek after participants ignoring instructions rushed to collect eggs.

In a post on Facebook, The Greene’s management wrote “unfortunately this event did not turn out as we had hoped and planned for, due to several factors.”

Management wrote that the event was meant to allow 1- and 2-year-olds to hunt for eggs in a designated area, followed by 3- and 4-year-olds to begin hunting elsewhere with their parents for a 60-second head start, and then finally everyone else would begin the hunt. Only children were supposed to pick up eggs, the post said.

Problems with crowd control began immediately, the post said, with many people not listening to requests to move to one area to listen to instructions.

Then, when the 1- and 2-year-olds were allowed to go hunt their eggs, some parents ran to the grassy area to start hunting, followed by all other participants rushing out. The post added that many adults were seen picking up eggs, and some adults even pushed children out of the way or knocked people over, leaving several children empty-handed.

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior, and we apologize to anyone that was affected by these actions,” The Greene said.

The Greene’s management ended the post by thanking those who donated prizes or their time to help with the event, and apologize “for the way the community has spoken to them.”

We have reached out to The Greene’s management team for further information or updates on the situation.

