Norfolk Southern to create training center in Ohio

Norfolk Southern Corporation is creating a new first responders training center in Ohio to help increase safety for crews responding to rail incidents.
The announcement came following multiple Norfolk Southern train crashes and derailments in Ohio in recent weeks, including in East Palestine, Clark County and Cleveland.
“The derailment in East Palestine made clear that ensuring first responders are prepared for disasters involving hazardous materials is vitally important to the safety of communities,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Often first responders are volunteers, and their need to have the most up-to-date training and equipment is essential.”
The training center’s location will be decided in partnership with community leaders. Until a location has been determined, training will take place at Norfolk Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue in northern Ohio, starting March 22.
The training center will focus on offering free, additional training for fire responders in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It will also increase coordination between first responders and railroads during emergencies.
“These commitments are the direct result of my conversations with Gov. DeWine and other leaders, all to better support our first responders and their communities,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens.”
The company is also expanding its Operation Awareness & Response program, which was created to connect first responders with information and training resources. This year, the OAR program will make four stops in Ohio to offer hands-on training, which includes a train with specially equipped classroom box cars and tank cars.
“Today’s commitment by Norfolk Southern is an important next step in the company’s commitment to make the citizens of Ohio and of East Palestine whole after the recent derailment, a commitment Ohio will continue to monitor closely,” DeWine said.
Norfolk Southern also has training on its AskRail mobile app.
