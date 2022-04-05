Handyman Ace Hardware stores have a new owner

Local Ace Hardware stores in Dayton, Fairborn, Xenia, Centerville, New Carlisle, Kettering, Springfield and Miamisburg have a new owner.
Family-owned and -operated since 1939, the nine Handyman Ace Hardware stores have been purchased by Rocky’s Ace Hardware, which calls itself one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers.
Rocky’s now has 47 locations in nine states. None of the Ohio stores are slated for closure under the new ownership.
“They’ll all remain open with the same staff,” a spokeswoman for the acquiring company told the Dayton Daily News Tuesday.
Credit: Ed Roberts
Credit: Ed Roberts
“It is very exciting for us to be expanding into a new state and continuing the family-owned values and service Handyman customers have come to expect,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said in an announcement. “We are also family-owned and share many of the same values as Handyman, including putting the customer first in all business actions.”
Falcone said customers will see the same employees in the local stores, and former owner David Grimes, who is retiring, will be integral in the transition.
“David has helped continue his family legacy, which was started 83 years ago by his grandfather,” Falcone said. “Since my grandfather opened our first Rocky’s location in Springfield, Mass. in 1926, our team has understood the importance of customer service and serving the communities we are a part of. We are excited to continue the legacy the Grimes family has created within these neighborhoods.”
