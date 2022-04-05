Handyman Ace Hardware stores have a new owner

“It is very exciting for us to be expanding into a new state and continuing the family-owned values and service Handyman customers have come to expect,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said in an announcement. “We are also family-owned and share many of the same values as Handyman, including putting the customer first in all business actions.”

Falcone said customers will see the same employees in the local stores, and former owner David Grimes, who is retiring, will be integral in the transition.

“David has helped continue his family legacy, which was started 83 years ago by his grandfather,” Falcone said. “Since my grandfather opened our first Rocky’s location in Springfield, Mass. in 1926, our team has understood the importance of customer service and serving the communities we are a part of. We are excited to continue the legacy the Grimes family has created within these neighborhoods.”