New Warren County coffee business sets target opening date in Springboro

The estimated $1.4 million drive-through operation will be the third southwest Ohio location for the New York-based coffee chain, with other sites in Beavercreek and Springfield, according to its website.

The Springboro operation is expected to house about 50 jobs, the vast majority of them part-time slots, Nader said.

Nader said Springboro is among “the small, big communities — for lack of a better phrase — that are just a really good fit for this brand.”

Nader said he plans to open his first regional franchise on Fields Ertel Road in Hamilton County later this month.

Seven Brew Coffee started in 2017 in Arizona and now has 287 stands, its website states.

It serves premium coffee with customized options. Menu items include seven different flavored coffees plus iced or hot “classics” ranging from cappuccino to house blend, latte and mocha.

It also offers flavored sparkling water as well as various teas and lemonades.

The Springboro location will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing Friday and Saturday, Nader said. Longer hours are planned in the summer, he added.