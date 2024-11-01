Breaking: Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

New Warren County coffee business sets target opening date in Springboro

Seven Brew Coffee plans to open a new site in Springboro at 827 Central Ave. in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center. The New York-based coffee chain plans to open by the end of the year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF PHOTO

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF PHOTO

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF PHOTO

Seven Brew Coffee plans to open a new site in Springboro at 827 Central Ave. in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center. The New York-based coffee chain plans to open by the end of the year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF PHOTO
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The first Warren County site of a new coffee business franchise is expected to open in Springboro next month.

Seven Brew Coffee plans to open a location at 875 W. Central Ave., or Ohio 73, in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center with a target date of Dec. 2, according to Rick Nader, president of Motley 7 Brew, a franchise of the business.

The estimated $1.4 million drive-through operation will be the third southwest Ohio location for the New York-based coffee chain, with other sites in Beavercreek and Springfield, according to its website.

The Springboro operation is expected to house about 50 jobs, the vast majority of them part-time slots, Nader said.

ExploreRELATED: Planet Fitness targets opening Springboro business in November

Nader said Springboro is among “the small, big communities — for lack of a better phrase — that are just a really good fit for this brand.”

Nader said he plans to open his first regional franchise on Fields Ertel Road in Hamilton County later this month.

Seven Brew Coffee started in 2017 in Arizona and now has 287 stands, its website states.

ExploreEARLIER: State rep questions financial records, asks for special Ohio audit on Warren ag board after horse eviction vote

It serves premium coffee with customized options. Menu items include seven different flavored coffees plus iced or hot “classics” ranging from cappuccino to house blend, latte and mocha.

It also offers flavored sparkling water as well as various teas and lemonades.

The Springboro location will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing Friday and Saturday, Nader said. Longer hours are planned in the summer, he added.

ExploreRELATED: Greater Dayton YMCA plans more Springboro expansion
In Other News
1
Issue 1 vote could impact balance of power in U.S. House
2
Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this...
3
Warren County horse evictions would impact local jobs, economy
4
Judge rules naturalized Ohioans’ citizenship can be challenged at polls
5
Who’s that on my ballot? Miamisburg voters, thousands of others in new...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.