New Ohio health director quits before she starts

DeWine names Joan Duwve as director of Ohio Department of Health

Duvwe is an Ohio native and serves as director of public health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a job she started in April. She was to begin her role in Ohio on Oct. 1.

Duvwe would have replaced Dr. Amy Acton, who abruptly resigned three months ago, telling the governor she felt it was her time to leave. At the time of her departure she still served in an advisory capacity, but in early August began a new role as the first Director of Kind Columbus, a special initiative at the Columbus Foundation.