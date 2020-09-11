New Ohio health director quits before she starts

Hours after Gov. Mike DeWine named Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health, he announced she won’t take the position after all.
DeWine announced Thursday night in a Tweet that Duwve “withdrew her name from consideration,” citing personal reasons.
This evening, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons. The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 11, 2020
Duvwe is an Ohio native and serves as director of public health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a job she started in April. She was to begin her role in Ohio on Oct. 1.
Duvwe would have replaced Dr. Amy Acton, who abruptly resigned three months ago, telling the governor she felt it was her time to leave. At the time of her departure she still served in an advisory capacity, but in early August began a new role as the first Director of Kind Columbus, a special initiative at the Columbus Foundation.
Dr. Lance Himes serves as the interim health director, a role he has held in the past.
DeWine said Thursday night that the search would continue for a new full-time health department director.