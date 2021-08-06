New medical facility to open at Union Village in Warren County

As houses continue to be constructed at Union Village for the upcoming Dayton Homearama this fall, one new health center will open Tuesday that will not only serve the Otterbein Senior Life campus, but also Lebanon/Turtlecreek Twp. area.
Premier Health Center at Union Village, which is located at 580 N. Ohio 48, will feature a variety of services, including urgent care that will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; primary care; orthopedic and cardiology services; medical imaging; occupational health; laboratory services; and pulmonary and sleep care.
Dr. Keith Bricking, president of Atrium Medical Center, said the new health center will also be connected for additional services at Atrium Medical Center located a few miles away in Middletown.
“We’re really excited about expanding and partnering with Otterbein Senior Life and expanding into the Lebanon area,” Bricking said. “Our goal is to meet the community and bring services to them.”
Bricking said the new health center will be able to provide a number of services that meet the consumer where they are as well as expand Atrium Medical Center’s footprint in the Lebanon area.
The facility has a number of exam rooms as well as a CompuNet lab site.
Gabe Chiappone, ambulatory imaging director, said the new health center features a “new, state of the life medical imaging unit” which will be more efficient for patients and staff work flow. He said the new equipment is more automated for the technicians, lower doses of radiation and is easier for patients.
Chiappone said the imaging area has space to expand to meet future demand.
Brian Schulze, Premier Health vice president for primary care, said the new center will open with one physician and is recruiting more physicians.
In addition, the health center will also have specialists in cardiology and orthopedic services at the health center to provide continuity of care, he said.
Katrina St. Clair, CompuNet’s sales operations director, said the laboratory services company has more than 30 locations and the Union Village site gives the company the opportunity better serve patients and “gives more of a presence in Lebanon.”
Officials from Premier Health and Otterbein Senior Life hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for various community stakeholders for a tour of the new Premier Health Center at Union Village.