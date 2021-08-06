New medical facility to open at Union Village in Warren County

Bricking said the new health center will be able to provide a number of services that meet the consumer where they are as well as expand Atrium Medical Center’s footprint in the Lebanon area.

The facility has a number of exam rooms as well as a CompuNet lab site.

Gabe Chiappone, ambulatory imaging director, said the new health center features a “new, state of the life medical imaging unit” which will be more efficient for patients and staff work flow. He said the new equipment is more automated for the technicians, lower doses of radiation and is easier for patients.

Chiappone said the imaging area has space to expand to meet future demand.

Brian Schulze, Premier Health vice president for primary care, said the new center will open with one physician and is recruiting more physicians.

In addition, the health center will also have specialists in cardiology and orthopedic services at the health center to provide continuity of care, he said.

Katrina St. Clair, CompuNet’s sales operations director, said the laboratory services company has more than 30 locations and the Union Village site gives the company the opportunity better serve patients and “gives more of a presence in Lebanon.”

