New mayors take over in two Warren County cities

In Mason, Barbara Spaeth was unanimously selected as the city’s mayor Wednesday night.

Caption Barbara Spaeth, right, takes the oath of office as the mayor of Mason from Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe on Wednesday. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Spaeth, who previously served two four-year terms as a Mason City Council member from 2011 to 2019, served as vice mayor from 2015 to 2019. She was re-elected to a new four-year term on council last month.

Councilwoman Diana Nelson was unanimously selected as the city’s vice mayor. Nelson was originally appointed to a council seat in January 2015 and elected to a full four-year term in November 2017. Last month, she was re-elected to a new four-year term.

The selection of Spaeth and Nelson marks the first time that women will serve as mayor and vice mayor, Mason city officials said.

Also sworn in as council members were incumbent Councilman Ashley Chance and newly-elected Mark Haake.

Chance was originally appointed to a council seat in September 2015 and elected to a full four-year term in November 2017 before being re-elected to a new term last month. Haake was elected to his first full term on council last month.