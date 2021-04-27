New foundation aims to enhance Ohio’s state parks

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently announced the formation of a new Ohio State Parks Foundation. The nonprofit will partner with individuals, corporations and other entities to revamp and preserve Ohio’s 75 state parks.

“Ohioans place great value on the outdoors,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Whether they are spending a night under the stars or hooking a fish, people truly enjoy spending time in Ohio’s state parks. It’s wonderful that Ohioans can now be part of making them even better through this Foundation.”