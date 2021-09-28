Federal contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8

Guidance released by the federal government Friday said federal contractors must ensure that all covered contractor employees are fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8.
“After that date, all covered contractor employees must be fully vaccinated by the first day of the period of performance on a newly awarded covered contract, and by the first day of the period of performance on an exercised option or extended or renewed contract when the clause has been incorporated into the covered contract,” the guidance states.
The guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force springs from President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order that requires private employers of 100 or more employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated or to be tested weekly for the virus, an order affecting about 80 million Americans.
And some 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated, according to the order.
The guidance covers all federal contracts and “contract-like instruments for services,” according to guidance from law firm Crowell Moring.
The Dayton area, around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has plenty of federal contractors. The base itself employs more than 30,000 uniformed, civilian and contractor employees, the largest single-site concentration of jobs in the state of Ohio. GovernmentContractsWon.com counts more than 900 defense contractors in Dayton, with the number of contracts awarded from 2000 to 2020 put at 168,072.