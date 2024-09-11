NEW DETAILS: Greater Dayton YMCA plans more Springboro expansion

The YMCA of Greater Dayton is proposing to expand the Springboro branch for the second time in less than a decade.

The YMCA wants to add 1,872 square feet to the Coffman Family YMCA at 88 Remick Blvd., most of it for cross fit facilities on the building’s north side nearest the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, Springboro records show.

“A new outdoor turf area is also proposed for this portion of the building along with a new access drive,” according to city records.

The expansion on the 9.3-acre site near Dorothy Lane Market is set to be considered by the Springboro Planning Commission Wednesday night.

The last Y expansion came in 2016, Springboro documents state. A multi-purpose gymnasium was constructed on the west side of the building, making it more than 75,800 square feet.

The building includes three full-size gyms, a health and wellness center, a 25-yard pool, an indoor walking/running track, 4,300 square foot aerobics studio, a licensed preschool program and school age child care.

