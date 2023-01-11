NEW DETAILS: DOD formally rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

And former service members may petition military department review boards to correct their personnel records, including records characterizing the nature of their discharge from the service.

The mandate is the subject of a federal lawsuit in which dozens of Airmen who serve or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — among others — allege that the Air Force has not granted exemptions from the mandate for reasons of religious belief.

In an order last year for “Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al.” lawsuit, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s order denying the federal government’s appeal to require a class of Air Force members to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Doster is an first lieutenant working at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, according to his LinkedIn page.

It was not immediately clear how that case will be resolved in light of the DOD’s new action.

“We are assessing the rescission and the impact on the lawsuit,” Kentucky attorney Christopher Wiest told the Dayton Daily News. “I think it is likely to make parts of the lawsuit moot (for Airmen who have not any adverse actions taken against them for not complying with the mandate). We are having ongoing discussions with the Department of Justice on these issues.

Added Wiest: “I think we will know a lot more over the next couple weeks.”

Wiest represents plaintiffs suing the Air Force, arguing the service perfunctorily dismissed requests for exemptions for religious reasons from the vaccine mandate.