Blue Angels will be heard and seen in the area starting Thursday

Their first flight demonstrations won’t happen until Saturday afternoon, but some of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team should arrive early Thursday.
The team is scheduled to arrive at Dayton International Airport at about 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
The air show happens Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International.
The Navy’s famed flight demonstration squadron will perform with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets in Dayton for the first time this weekend. Another local connection: The planes’ electric generators are made by GE Aviation employees in Vandalia.
The Blue Angels team will travel with 55 team members to orchestrate those flights.
Earlier this month, the Blue Angels selected the squadron’s first female demonstration pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, of Minnesota. Hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels in a variety of capacities over 55 years, but Lee is the first woman to serve as demonstration pilot, the Navy said.
The squadron’s last show was July 23-24 at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show.
Dayton Air Show gates open both days at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Aerial shows will take place from noon to 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The schedule is the same both days, except for a fly-by from a U.S. Air Force E-3 AWACS Sunday only.
For show tickets and an updated parking plan, go to https://daytonairshow.com.
