journal-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed

Local News
By
6 hours ago
Museum now to be open Wednesday, depending on weather

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed.

The closure will be rescheduled for a later date, the museum said. That date wasn’t immediately available.

ExploreNOW POSTPONED: Air Force Museum to be closed Jan. 25 for training

At this time, the museum said it plans to be open to the public Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that is subject to change, depending weather conditions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the museum said.

The National Weather Service Monday was calling for rain, snow and breezy conditions Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to find out.
2
Greene County to use ARPA funds to increase broadband access, build new...
3
Aerospace industry exec urges Congress to avoid ‘arbitrary’ cuts
4
Ohio ban on blooming pear trees goes into effect
5
Storms knock out power to more than 15,000; fewer than 300 still in the...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top