NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed.
The closure will be rescheduled for a later date, the museum said. That date wasn’t immediately available.
At this time, the museum said it plans to be open to the public Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that is subject to change, depending weather conditions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the museum said.
The National Weather Service Monday was calling for rain, snow and breezy conditions Wednesday.
