New coronavirus cases at University of Dayton plunge to single digits

Also, more than 75 percent of infected students are now recovered, according to figures reported on the university’s COVID-19 campus status webpage.

UD reported six new cases Monday, 274 active cases, a cumulative 1,130 cases since Aug. 10 with 856 recovered. Despite the drop, the university did not lower its red Status 4-Warning on its five-tiered system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals.