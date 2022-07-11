journal-news logo
X

New building coming at Springboro’s Wright Station

Springboro City Council recently approved the footprint and elevation for a new 6,000 square-foot building at the city's Wright Station development downtown. The new building will be able to accommodate two to three office/retail tenants. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Combined ShapeCaption
Springboro City Council recently approved the footprint and elevation for a new 6,000 square-foot building at the city's Wright Station development downtown. The new building will be able to accommodate two to three office/retail tenants. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Local News
By
27 minutes ago

More construction is on the horizon as another office/retail building has been approved for the Wright Station development in downtown Springboro.

Springboro City Council recently approved the elevations and building footprint at the development located at the northwest corner of Ohio 73 and Ohio 741.

ExploreSpringboro leader: New Warped Wing jump-starts Wright Station project

As part of the final development plans and development agreement with Mills-Barnett Development, Inc., the developers wants to build another building on the property. Because the project is part of the development agreement that was previously approved by council, any building plans within Wright Station needs council approval.

ExploreBubbakoo’s Burritos expected to open in Springboro in March

Mills-Barnett is planning to build a 6,000 square-foot building for office and retail tenants, said Assistant City Manager Greg Shackelford. He said the single-story building would be able to accommodate two to three tenants. The new building will be located between Cassano’s Pizza and the Springboro Performing Arts Center,

A representative from Mills-Barnett could not be reached for comment about the expansion of Wright Station.

In Other News
1
Waynesville superintendent leaving school district
2
Ohio doctors group calls on DeWine, legislature to repeal Heartbeat...
3
Hundreds of millions coming to small governments, Appalachia in Ohio
4
Here’s what people are saying about new Dayton region economic...
5
Tony Hall to receive Star of Romania for efforts against former...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top