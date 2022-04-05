New Ohio bill combines “Don’t Say Gay” with teaching restrictions on race

Those include a now-standard list of culture-war buzzwords: Critical Race Theory, intersectional theory, the 1619 Project, plus “diversity equity, and inclusion learning outcomes” and “inherited racial guilt.”

But the bill adds “any other concept that the state board of education defines as divisive or inherently racist.”

The restrictions on teaching about race are broader than those in House Bill 327. That bill was introduced in May 2021 and referred to the House State & Local Government Committee, where it’s had five hearings, most recently in February. It attracted strong opposition at a September hearing for opponents and has not come up for a committee vote.

Meanwhile a bill to teach children how to avoid sexual abuse has languished in a Senate committee for months. House Bill 105, introduced in February 2021 by state Reps. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, and Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, is the latest attempt in Ohio to pass “Erin’s Law.”

Named for named for author and activist Erin Merryn, a survivor of child sexual abuse, the law has been adopted in some form by 37 states but has failed five times in Ohio.

The bill would require schools each year to provide age-appropriate instruction in child sexual abuse prevention for grades K-6, and age-appropriate instruction in sexual violence prevention education for grades 7-12. Parents or guardians would be notified of the scheduled lesson and allowed on request to inspect the instructional material.

The bill passed the House in June 2021 and has had two hearings in the Senate Primary & Secondary Education Committee — the most recent in October.

It has “hundreds” of supporters, and only one opponent, Lipps said: the Center for Christian Virtue.

“CCV is playing, of course, to the hard right,” he said. The group says any such education should come from parents, but many kids still don’t know how to identify sexual abuse, Lipps said.

Lipps said HB 105′s backers have polled committee members and senators in general, and the bill has enough support to pass. What it doesn’t have is the approval of the committee chair, state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware.

Lipps and Kelly agreed to add a parental opt-out clause to the bill as a concession to Brenner, but the bill is still not scheduled for a committee vote that could bring it before the full Senate.

“What we have decided to do is go ahead and go public that the bill has a lot of strong support,” Lipps said. “It’s ready to pass.”