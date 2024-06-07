New hotel near Austin Landing could open in 2024, has pickleball, fire-pit grills

The new hotel’s amenities are geared toward business people and families, according to Danny Nagar, president of Mason-based Century Hotel Group.

Those amenities will include kitchens in each guest room stocked with utensils, a “pretty large” living room and bedroom area and a guest room, Nagar told this news outlet. The hotel also will feature an indoor patio with firepit grills for guests to use, a fitness center, free breakfast, a lobby area for work or socializing and a pickleball court.

“Pickleball is becoming pretty popular, so we’ll have an activity court, which will have pickleball as well as basketball that guests can play and utilize,” Nagar said.

CHG chose to locate just west of the Austin Boulevard interchange because of its proximity to I-75 and I-675, which “provides a good location for people traveling to either of those highways,” he said.

“Austin (Boulevard) interchange is a great place to be,” Nagar said. “There’s tons of businesses, restaurants and retail. We also have some other hotels on that exit and they perform well.”

Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said hotels like Residence Inn by Marriott are not only important for people visiting the area, they are needed and used by area businesses.

“Large employers like Yaskawa America and United Grinding bring hundreds of people to the area for sales and training each year,” Fine said. “Having new, conveniently located hotels nearby is a benefit to those businesses.”

The hotel is just north of Austin Boulevard and just west of I-75, behind the Miami Valley Hospital emergency center and the Yaskawa America facility.