Nearly two dozen apply for Lebanon superintendent’s job

Explore Lebanon schools name interim superintendent

According to the board’s timeline, the first round of interviews are scheduled March 29 and the second round of interviews is scheduled for March 30. The board is planning stakeholder meet and greet meetings and final interviews on April 7. The board has set the April 9 board meeting to hire the new superintendent who will start on Aug. 1.

The new superintendent will replace Todd Yohey, who retired at the end of 2020. Yohey will be associate director for the Southwest Ohio Computer Association. He served as the district’s superintendent since 2016 and has been in public education for 33 years.