NB 75 mostly closed, one taken to hospital after crash near Austin Blvd

Local News
By Daniel Susco
11 minutes ago

Northbound Interstate 75 is mostly closed near Austin Boulevard due to a crash that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP dispatchers said that the main lanes are closed, but that traffic can pass by one lane.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a semi truck, a tow truck and a passenger vehicle that left the passenger vehicle on its side.

The crash also left one person trapped in their vehicle, but it is unclear whether that was the person who was injured.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

