National Vietnam War Veterans Day: Help us honor those who served

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day honoring Vietnam veterans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of when the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.
We are doing a story about area residents who served in the U.S military during the war, during which more than 58,000 Americans were killed and many thousands more were wounded and injured or determined to be missing.
