National Air Force Museum prepares eclipse event for up to 30K

Gentry said visitors should bring food and be prepared for a long day at the museum. There will also be food trucks on site and bot the Valkyrie Café and Launchpad Shop n’ Snack, but the museum said to expect long lines.

The museum website said that visitors can also bring chairs, blankets and even pop-up tents, but open flames and ground stakes are prohibited.

Entry to the event is free, Gentry said.

Eclipse glasses will be for sale in the museum gift shop Gentry said, but the museum encouraged visitors to bring their own. Visitors can also visit the education tent to learn how to make their own eclipse glasses, the museum website said.

The total eclipse will last for 2 minutes and 43 seconds starting at 3:09 p.m., though festivities begin at 10 a.m.