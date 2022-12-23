Multiple crashes close I-70 in Preble County

Multiple crashes shut down Interstate 70 in Preble County near U.S. 127 Friday morning.
Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 10, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Dispatch confirmed there were multiple crashes in the area, but could not confirm if any injuries were reported. Initial reports indicated at least one person was injured.
We will update this story as more information is available.
