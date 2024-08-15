Troopers ID motorcyclist who dies in Turtlecreek Twp. crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.
The motorcyclist was identified Thursday as 47-year-old Travis M. Wenzler of Oregonia by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
Wenzler was operating a 2004 Honda motorcycle east on Oregonia Road when he went off the right side of the roadway at a curve east of North Waynesville Road. The motorcycle struck a traffic sign and Wenzler was ejected, according to the highway patrol.
He was found the following day by the Warren County Engineer’s Office and was pronounced dead on the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet and was believed to have crashed between 10 and 10:30 p.m., according to preliminary investigation.
