More than 5 million vaccinated against COVID in Ohio

More than five million people in Ohio have finished the coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 5.5 million people having received at least on dose in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Friday, 5,497,299 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 5,021,075 have finished it.
Of those who have completed the vaccine in Ohio, 131,527 are residents of other states.
Nearly 43% of Ohioans finished the inoculation. Ages 70-74 have the highest vaccination rate in the state at 80.05%, but ages 50-59 have the most people who have finished the vaccine at 861,672 people, according to ODH.
Ages 0-19 account for the fewest number of vaccinated people in Ohio and lowest percentage at 270,176 and 9.36%. Currently only ages 12 and older can be vaccinated in Ohio. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for youth 12-15 in May and is the only COVID vaccine authorized for that age group at this time.
Earlier this week Gov. Mike DeWine credited the vaccine with the decrease in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio.
The state reported 382 cases on Friday for a total of 1,108,528.
Cases have continued to drop in June for Ohio, with a 21-day cases average of 360 cases as of Friday. That’s more than half the 21-day average of 801 cases reported on June 1.
Ohio added 54 hospitalizations Friday, slightly above its 21-day average of 49.
The state reported four ICU admissions, bringing its total to 8,251.
Ohio also report 44 deaths Friday for a total of 20,166. The state updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
DeWine said Thursday Ohio is reporting about 10 deaths a day.