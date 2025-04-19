More than 40 spots at Kings Island have food and snacks: Here’s what is new

“I really try to improve the guest experience,” Perez said. “If we’re doing a chicken this year maybe next year I’ll work on a different brine, marinade or rub.”

Perez is excited to get a new smoker installed at Coney Bar B Que.

“We are actually going to be running burnt ends every day of the season,” Perez said. “Last year, we were only able to offer it during weekdays because of cooking capacity.”

Burnt ends will be offered in addition to hand-breaded chicken tenders, chicken Caesar salad, pulled pork sandwiches and rotisserie chicken at Coney Bar B Que.

Perez also revamped the menu at Planet Snoopy Grill to include chicken sliders, hamburger sliders and mini corndogs for kids to grab and go.

“There’s probably some people that don’t know all of the food that we do here,” Perez said. “I have smokers, two barbecue restaurants, fresh burgers, fresh chicken. Everything is prepped by hand. We barely open any cans.”

Guests can find multiple new desserts throughout the park such as a croffle, a bag of beignets covered in powdered sugar, cookie butter banana pudding, mini cookies and much more.

Executive Pastry Chef Belen Caire has added a smores cakesicle to the menu at the Sweet Spot. The treat features a graham cracker cake coated in milk chocolate with some toasted marshmallow fluff that’s topped with a small Hershey bar.

“Anything you eat that’s sweet comes from us,” Caire said.

The Sweet Spot makes everything in house and delivers sweet treats to 16 locations throughout the park, as well as merchandise. A customer favorite is the Oreo brownie trifle.

There’s also a new doughnut sundae featuring fresh cider donuts topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, sprinkles and a cherry at Rivertown Funnel.

Perez said a must-try for anyone that hasn’t been to King’s Island is their famous Blue Ice Cream located within Planet Snoopy. The ice cream will be available this year at the Soak City waterpark.

For more information about food and drinks at the amusement park, visit visitkingsisland.com/dining.