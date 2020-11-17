X

More than 3,500 people cited in Ohio for not wearing seat belt in one week

By Jen Balduf

COLUMBUS — More than 3,500 people in Ohio were cited for not wearing a seat belt during a one-week enforcement and awareness initiative in collaboration with five other state police agencies.

In addition to the 3,504 people cited, 36 were cited for child safety seat violations, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The multi-state enforcement project began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 9 and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In addition to the OSHP, troopers from the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

