More than 3,200 without power at start of holiday weekend

More than 3,200 customers are in the dark after thunderstorms moved through the region to start the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The majority of the outages to start were in Preble County, which reported 1,221 at 9:05 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
However, Montgomery County surpassed that by almost double with 2,164 outages reported at 9:35 p.m., when outages reached a peak of more than 3,400.
Outages by county, reported at 10:05 p.m. by AES Ohio and Duke Energy include:
Montgomery: 2,030
Preble: 1,221
Greene: 17
Butler: 7
Warren: 7
Miami: 2
